Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) Receives C$30.11 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.31.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TECK.B. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Teck Resources from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. TD Securities upped their target price on Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on Teck Resources from C$31.50 to C$32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on Teck Resources from C$26.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$35.00 price target on shares of Teck Resources in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Teck Resources stock traded up C$0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$27.87. 2,477,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,305,992. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$24.79. Teck Resources has a 52-week low of C$12.62 and a 52-week high of C$32.27.

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

