Target (NYSE:TGT) Price Target Raised to $265.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Target (NYSE:TGT) had its price target lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Target from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $213.89.

Shares of Target stock opened at $225.09 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $207.81 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Target has a 12-month low of $114.23 and a 12-month high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $23.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.87%.

In other news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total value of $439,170.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in Target by 0.8% during the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 6,250 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 2.5% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Target by 7.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 809 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 21.6% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Target by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 3,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

