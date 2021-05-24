Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Shares Sold by Malaga Cove Capital LLC

Malaga Cove Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers were worth $704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 19,691 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 186,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas Reddin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 4,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $72,789.47. Insiders have sold 15,087 shares of company stock valued at $265,449 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.64.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $16.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.62. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58, a PEG ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.177 per share. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

