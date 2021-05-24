Tadpole Finance Trading Down 36% This Week (TAD)

Tadpole Finance (CURRENCY:TAD) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Tadpole Finance has traded down 36% against the US dollar. One Tadpole Finance coin can currently be bought for about $11.12 or 0.00029645 BTC on exchanges. Tadpole Finance has a market cap of $2.56 million and $101,366.00 worth of Tadpole Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00053925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.06 or 0.00394787 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00182225 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003497 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $308.69 or 0.00823093 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Tadpole Finance

Tadpole Finance's total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 230,376 coins. Tadpole Finance's official message board is medium.com/@tadpolefinance/announcing-tadpole-finance-a680dca8ff9b . Tadpole Finance's official Twitter account is @TadpoleFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tadpole Finance is tadpole.finance/index.html

Tadpole Finance Coin Trading

