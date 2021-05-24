T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Absher Wealth Management LLC

Absher Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 115,583 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 12,706 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Group comprises about 3.8% of Absher Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $19,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northeast Investment Management lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 125,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,021,000 after acquiring an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 26,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 100,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,234,000 after purchasing an additional 6,117 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 69,295 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 25,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TROW traded down $4.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.43. 32,206 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,156,292. The company has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.38 and a fifty-two week high of $193.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $162.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and issued a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

