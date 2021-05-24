Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sysco’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Sysco posted earnings of ($0.29) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sysco will report full-year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.37. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.53. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sysco.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.02 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.56% and a positive return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SYY shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 78.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sysco stock opened at $80.51 on Friday. Sysco has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The stock has a market cap of $41.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. Sysco’s payout ratio is 89.55%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

