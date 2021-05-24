Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.04 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) will announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Synopsys’ earnings. Synopsys reported sales of $964.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Synopsys will report full year sales of $4.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.31 billion to $4.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synopsys.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.20 million. Synopsys had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share.

SNPS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $224.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.82.

SNPS stock traded up $6.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $248.58. The stock had a trading volume of 959,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 932,800. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $163.00 and a 1-year high of $300.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $249.03 and a 200 day moving average of $247.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.04.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Geus Aart De sold 28,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.42, for a total value of $6,834,841.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 93,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,656,784.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.00, for a total transaction of $1,008,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,170,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 257,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Synopsys during the fourth quarter worth about $232,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Synopsys by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. 84.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

