SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Given New $155.00 Price Target at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) had its target price boosted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $120.00 to $155.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on SNX. Zacks Investment Research raised SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet raised SYNNEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on SYNNEX from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Loop Capital raised their target price on SYNNEX from $108.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.44.

Shares of NYSE:SNX opened at $122.81 on Monday. SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $126.55. The stock has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.58.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 21st. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.20. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 2.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SYNNEX will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 2,041 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $234,715.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,428,805. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 2,000 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,802 shares in the company, valued at $1,060,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 37,017 shares of company stock worth $4,417,123. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 58.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,101,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,194 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in SYNNEX by 960.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 636,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,835,000 after buying an additional 576,465 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,500,000. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SYNNEX by 52.2% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,009,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,961,000 after buying an additional 346,510 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes peripherals; and information technology systems, including system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products, as well as designs and integrates data center equipment.

