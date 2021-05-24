Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,962,671 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 139,100 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.9% of Swiss National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $1,284,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DIS. Boston Financial Mangement LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.1% in the first quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 9,434 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the first quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,290 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 21.1% in the first quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. now owns 10,585 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the first quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 910,288 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $167,966,000 after buying an additional 27,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,661,775 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $306,630,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the last quarter. 62.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,153,070.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DIS opened at $172.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $313.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -68.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.02 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.05.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

