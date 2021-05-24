Swiss National Bank Increases Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058,722 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Twitter worth $194,626,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 17,717,399 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $955,005,000 after purchasing an additional 897,090 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 101.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,198,398 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $330,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Twitter by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,881,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $210,207,000 after purchasing an additional 151,816 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TWTR. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Twitter from $95.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

In other Twitter news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 10,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.73, for a total transaction of $570,560.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 over the last 90 days. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TWTR opened at $54.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. Twitter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.23 and a 52-week high of $80.75. The company has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a PE ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

