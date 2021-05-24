Swiss National Bank Has $242.90 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,198,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $242,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $205.04 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.12. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $173.50 and a twelve month high of $225.25. The company has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.33, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 37.64%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Dollar General from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $229.00.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

