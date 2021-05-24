Swiss National Bank Has $183.77 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,532,598 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $183,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Ross Stores by 23,100.0% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 232 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,739,250.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total transaction of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 223,322 shares of company stock valued at $26,703,008. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ROST opened at $123.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.68. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The apparel retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 34.01%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 145.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.44%.

A number of research firms have commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. OTR Global upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.43.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

