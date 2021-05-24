Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,217,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.38% of Illinois Tool Works worth $269,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,120,000 after buying an additional 214,462 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter worth about $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,095,000 after buying an additional 145,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.63.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $231.99 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $228.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.34 and a 1-year high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.14%.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

