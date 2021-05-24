Swiss National Bank Buys 98,100 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,211,831 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $299,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,240,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $709,658,000 after acquiring an additional 635,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at about $582,273,000. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Enbridge by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 13,649,051 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $436,524,000 after acquiring an additional 381,238 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in Enbridge by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,460,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $449,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,103 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,939,791 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $285,984,000 after acquiring an additional 461,482 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENB stock opened at $38.61 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $40.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $78.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.87.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 8.68%. On average, research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.02%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.20%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ENB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.50.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

