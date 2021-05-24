Swiss National Bank Buys 90,600 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,730,529 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $203,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,859 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 22,491 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $91.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

