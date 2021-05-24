Swiss National Bank Buys 106,800 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,729,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Boston Scientific worth $221,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,136,121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,911,000 after purchasing an additional 53,731 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $42.11 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.84. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 421.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 1.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, SVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 3,572 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total transaction of $155,417.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,041,489.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $27,027.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,836 shares of company stock worth $3,973,795. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

