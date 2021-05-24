Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) Now Covered by Analysts at BTIG Research

BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 94.95% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Surface Oncology in a report on Sunday, April 11th. TheStreet upgraded Surface Oncology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Surface Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Surface Oncology in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.

Get Surface Oncology alerts:

SURF stock opened at $8.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.70 million, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.88. Surface Oncology has a twelve month low of $3.82 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.63 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Surface Oncology will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SURF. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Surface Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Surface Oncology by 4,700.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Surface Oncology in the first quarter valued at $78,000. 53.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Surface Oncology Company Profile

Surface Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of cancer therapies in the United States. The company develops various antibodies that include NZV930, a fully human immunoglobulin isotype G4 (IgG4) monoclonal antibody for the production of extracellular adenosine; SRF617, a fully human IgG4 monoclonal antibody that inhibits CD39 enzymatic activity for the production of adenosine and the breakdown of adenosine triphosphate; SRF388 targeting interleukin 27; SRF813 targeting CD112R, an inhibitory protein expressed on natural killer and T cells; and SRF114 targeting the chemokine receptor CCR8 to deplete immuno-suppressive cells.

Featured Story: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Surface Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surface Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.