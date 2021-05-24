Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.
NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.
Sunworks Company Profile
Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.
