Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) had its price target decreased by Roth Capital from $10.75 to $8.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Roth Capital’s target price indicates a potential downside of 9.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th.

NASDAQ:SUNW opened at $8.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Sunworks has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $29.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUNW. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sunworks during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the fourth quarter worth $591,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Sunworks by 72.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 14,045 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunworks in the first quarter worth $312,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Hawaii. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

