Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Sells $339,023.52 in Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 7,554 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.88, for a total value of $339,023.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 190,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,550,178.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Tuesday, May 4th, Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 23,415 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.30, for a total value of $1,037,284.50.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $45.97 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.50. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.38 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on RUN. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Susquehanna began coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded Sunrun from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.23.

About Sunrun

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.