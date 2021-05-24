Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 436 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 17,242.3% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,483 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $305.39.

BIIB stock opened at $283.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.25 and a twelve month high of $363.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $272.04 and a 200-day moving average of $265.16.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 18.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

