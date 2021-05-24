Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 12,933 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 78,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,933 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IGOV. Element Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $258,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IGOV opened at $53.21 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.09. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.59 and a 12 month high of $55.97.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

