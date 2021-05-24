Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Purchases 104 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,329 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Workday by 350.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 6,704.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $668,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Workday by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the fourth quarter valued at $87,000. 63.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Workday news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 over the last 90 days. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.78.

Shares of WDAY opened at $231.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $162.66 and a one year high of $282.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of -192.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 6.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

