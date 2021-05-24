Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Lowers Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,401 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 877 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 22.8% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 348,326 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $22,019,000 after buying an additional 64,621 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the first quarter valued at about $1,216,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,154,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 26,899 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 10,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Twitter by 388.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on Twitter from $58.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Twitter from $78.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Cleveland Research raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Shares of NYSE TWTR opened at $54.45 on Monday. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.23 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The firm has a market cap of $43.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 9,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $657,372.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $100,085.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

