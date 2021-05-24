Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,288.9% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 384.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $213.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $202.57 and a 12-month high of $306.08.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 29.61%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.43, for a total transaction of $209,692.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,068 shares in the company, valued at $7,659,903.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total transaction of $839,177.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,530 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,910. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, April 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $257.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $252.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $288.53.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.