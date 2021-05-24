Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.39 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 47.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 37,002 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in JD.com were worth $3,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Hapoalim BM boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 17,941 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware lifted its holdings in JD.com by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 22,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in JD.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,396,735 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $122,774,000 after purchasing an additional 59,256 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JD.com by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 37,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 12,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in JD.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $363,739,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of JD.com from $107.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JD.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of JD.com from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.10.

JD opened at $72.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $97.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.10. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.33 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The information services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.24. The business had revenue of $203.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.05 billion. JD.com had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 7.14%. JD.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

