Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $2.81 Million Stock Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 4.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Extra Space Storage by 440.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,492 shares in the company, valued at $7,046,526.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Grace Kunde sold 331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.84, for a total transaction of $47,942.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,701.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 145,941 shares of company stock valued at $20,517,645. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXR. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.69.

Shares of EXR stock opened at $145.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.16. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.88 and a 1 year high of $149.43.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.78 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 43.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

See Also: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.