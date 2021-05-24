Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,103 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,994 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Stryker were worth $7,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. Welch Group LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Stryker by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,875 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock opened at $255.65 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $255.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.57. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a PE ratio of 69.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

In other Stryker news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

