Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 56.4% Over Last Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 18.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Streamr has a total market cap of $54.64 million and $4.15 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0621 or 0.00000176 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Streamr has traded 56.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00058376 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003258 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00017043 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002832 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $301.75 or 0.00853311 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.25 or 0.08337291 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.82 or 0.00078659 BTC.

DATA is a coin. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 coins and its circulating supply is 879,250,679 coins. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com . Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc . The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr delivers data to applications. It is the real-time data backbone of the global supercomputer. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATAcoin token. “

