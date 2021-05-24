Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Straumann from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Straumann alerts:

OTCMKTS:SAUHY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $75.24. The company had a trading volume of 7,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,294. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.17. Straumann has a 1 year low of $38.20 and a 1 year high of $78.05.

Straumann Holding AG provides tooth replacement and orthodontic solutions worldwide. It researches, develops, manufactures, and supplies dental implant systems, biomaterials, CADCAM prosthetics, digital equipment, software, clear aligner systems, and various materials for dental applications. The company offers dental implant systems for tissue and bone level; titanium, titanium alloy, ceramic, and mini dental implant systems; and guided and non-guided surgical instruments, as well as implant-borne prosthetics.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Straumann Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Straumann and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.