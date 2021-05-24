Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 28.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,240 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 43,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,676 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,430,000 after acquiring an additional 13,740 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,307,000. 29.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIA stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $344.06. 225,949 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,114,969. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.44. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $249.10 and a 1 year high of $351.09.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

