Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,104 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $9,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VTV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $494,038,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $487,681,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,117,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,631,091,000 after buying an additional 3,518,755 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 202.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,023,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,581,000 after buying an additional 2,691,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,676,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,327,000 after buying an additional 1,276,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $139.99. 122,370 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,197,758. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.11. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $96.43 and a 52-week high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

