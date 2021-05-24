Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 66.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,545 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $11,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492,100 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after buying an additional 80,196 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $673,852,000 after buying an additional 63,782 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $584,700,000 after buying an additional 261,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,209,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,149,000 after buying an additional 206,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $1.05 on Monday, reaching $221.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 966,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,464,434. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $133.28 and a 52-week high of $234.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

