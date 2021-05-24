Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC Acquires 134 Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF were worth $5,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 3,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

IGM stock traded up $6.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $377.73. The stock had a trading volume of 505 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,572. The business has a 50-day moving average of $377.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $356.73. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $254.62 and a 52-week high of $392.37.

iShares North American Tech ETF Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

