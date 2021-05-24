STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on STOR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of STORE Capital by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 15,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,637 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in STORE Capital by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 40,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STOR traded up $0.52 on Wednesday, reaching $34.17. The stock had a trading volume of 22,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,550,774. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.76 and a beta of 1.20. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $19.26 and a 1-year high of $36.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.87.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. STORE Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that STORE Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

