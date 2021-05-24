Starname (IOV) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $229,204.00

Starname (CURRENCY:IOV) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 24th. Over the last week, Starname has traded 53.6% lower against the US dollar. Starname has a total market capitalization of $4.48 million and approximately $229,204.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0467 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00066923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00004426 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00017287 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $383.67 or 0.00990906 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,175.45 or 0.10783980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $33.24 or 0.00085859 BTC.

Starname Profile

IOV is a coin. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 130,520,249 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official message board is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values . The official website for Starname is starname.me . Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

Buying and Selling Starname

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starname directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Starname should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starname using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

