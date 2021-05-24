Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 2,068 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 57,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $10,431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Qorvo by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 17,845 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Signet Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $1,363,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 49,327 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $322,369.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 50,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,464,317. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total value of $132,998.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,498 in the last 90 days. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QRVO stock opened at $176.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $186.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.07 and a 1 year high of $201.68.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on QRVO shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $188.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Qorvo from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Qorvo from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.70.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

