Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stock Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,012 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 13,723 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $8,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBER opened at $48.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.22 and its 200 day moving average is $53.69. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.39 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a PE ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

UBER has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $62.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.16.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

