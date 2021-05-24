Standard Life Aberdeen plc Reduces Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lowered its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 137,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $8,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 185,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

In related news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,296 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,428 in the last ninety days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group stock opened at $65.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.62. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.23 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 12.12%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

PFG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.09.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.