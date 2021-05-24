Standard Life Aberdeen plc Raises Stock Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) by 46.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 787,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 248,079 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.36% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $9,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHO. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000.

In other news, Director Keith P. Russell sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.26, for a total value of $265,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 81,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,085,728.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunstone Hotel Investors stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $7.00 and a one year high of $13.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.62 and a beta of 1.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative return on equity of 15.36% and a negative net margin of 233.85%. The company had revenue of $50.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s revenue was down 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

