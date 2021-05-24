Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $8.89 Million Stock Holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc trimmed its holdings in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,551 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,368,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,140,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 371.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 137,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 108,308 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,430,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Baker Hughes by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 222,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets raised Baker Hughes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. COKER & PALMER raised Baker Hughes from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $21.00 to $20.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.97.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 43,685,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total value of $971,133,622.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rami Qasem sold 11,438 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total value of $232,534.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,167.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $25.54 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $12.13 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.61. The company has a market capitalization of $26.60 billion, a PE ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 122.03%.

Baker Hughes Profile

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.