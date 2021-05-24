Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $11.08 Million Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,762 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned about 0.07% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $11,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,998,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,914,091,000 after purchasing an additional 628,326 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,974,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,196,000 after purchasing an additional 170,784 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 569,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $163,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 508,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,137,000 after acquiring an additional 299,217 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 483,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $154,401,000 after acquiring an additional 14,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEDG. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. Truist dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $435.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $350.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $297.75.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.12, for a total value of $3,041,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 307,336 shares in the company, valued at $93,467,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $304,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,222 shares of company stock worth $11,797,773. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $252.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $252.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.47. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.19 and a twelve month high of $377.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.93.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.31. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $405.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

