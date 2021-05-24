Standard Life Aberdeen plc Decreases Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 97,196 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $11,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in M&T Bank by 355.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in M&T Bank by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 7,330.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,899,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

In related news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MTB opened at $162.45 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.74. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $88.48 and a 1 year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

