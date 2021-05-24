Standard Life Aberdeen plc Boosts Position in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc owned 0.06% of Cincinnati Financial worth $9,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,110,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $795,970,000 after acquiring an additional 739,370 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 8,064,429 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $704,589,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852,298 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,915,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $167,373,000 after purchasing an additional 38,977 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,863,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $135,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles Odell Schiff sold 10,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $1,210,182.00. Insiders own 8.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cincinnati Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.75.

NASDAQ CINF opened at $120.28 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $111.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.16. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $55.75 and a 1-year high of $122.80.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.32. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was down 2349.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.83%.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

