Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) Sets New 52-Week High at $25.23

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE:SRLP) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.23 and last traded at $25.23, with a volume of 4545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.70.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sprague Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sprague Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $573.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.27. Sprague Resources had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 45.41%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprague Resources LP will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This is a boost from Sprague Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.68%. Sprague Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 240.54%.

In other Sprague Resources news, insider Brian W. Weego sold 11,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $287,075.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,325.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,876 shares of company stock worth $293,089.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Sprague Resources by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,908 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $508,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sprague Resources by 366.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprague Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. 10.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sprague Resources (NYSE:SRLP)

Sprague Resources LP engages in the purchase, storage, distribution, and sale of refined petroleum products and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Refined Products, Natural Gas, Materials Handling, and Other Operations. The Refined Products segment purchases and sells various refined products, such as heating oil, diesel fuel, residual fuel oil, kerosene, jet fuel, gasoline, and asphalt to wholesale, retail, and commercial customers.

