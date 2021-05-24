SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Purchased by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,046 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $10,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $126.67 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $97.15 and a 1-year high of $174.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.74.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.