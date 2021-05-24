SparkPoint Price Reaches $0.0067 (SRK)

SparkPoint (CURRENCY:SRK) traded 76.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. SparkPoint has a market capitalization of $53.90 million and approximately $4.58 million worth of SparkPoint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SparkPoint has traded down 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One SparkPoint coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 35% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00063501 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 64.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003872 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $341.59 or 0.00903810 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 72.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,478.03 or 0.09202598 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00082856 BTC.

SparkPoint Coin Profile

SRK is a coin. It launched on March 14th, 2019. SparkPoint’s total supply is 13,838,891,241 coins and its circulating supply is 8,059,778,638 coins. SparkPoint’s official message board is medium.com/theecosystem . SparkPoint’s official website is sparkpoint.io . SparkPoint’s official Twitter account is @sparkpointio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SparkPoint Ecosystem is a decentralized payment gateway with integrated crypto exchanges, blockchain-based e-learning, gaming, and online store. SparkPoint Token (SRK) is the SparkPoint digital coin based on ERC-20 token standard following the Ethereum Blockchain. SRK is designed to power the four different platforms in the SparkPoint Ecosystem, viz., SparkX, SparkPlace, SparkPlay & SparkRoom being the digital wallet, e-commerce platform, gaming and application store & e-learning portal respectively. “

Buying and Selling SparkPoint

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparkPoint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparkPoint should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparkPoint using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

