Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $4.28 Million Position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 31,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,278,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KALU. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 5.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kaiser Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $451,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. 92.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of KALU stock opened at $125.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 481.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $50.49 and a twelve month high of $141.07.

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $324.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.05 million. Kaiser Aluminum had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kaiser Aluminum Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is 95.68%.

In other news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.19, for a total transaction of $47,676.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ray Parkinson sold 1,343 shares of Kaiser Aluminum stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.48, for a total value of $175,234.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,066 shares of company stock valued at $2,645,219 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company provides rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications.

