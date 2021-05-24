Sowell Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,068 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $3,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE CRM opened at $222.58 on Monday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $167.00 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $205.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.10.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.62.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 8,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,936,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total transaction of $1,009,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,735 shares of company stock valued at $42,988,744. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.