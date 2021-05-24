Sowell Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 87.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $104.59 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200 day moving average of $91.11. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $55.19 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

