Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.000-4.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.140. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:SWX traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.25. 1,244,638 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,892. Southwest Gas has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $78.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $885.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Southwest Gas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Southwest Gas will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 57.49%.

SWX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Southwest Gas from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwest Gas from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Williams Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Southwest Gas in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

In other news, SVP Eric Debonis sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total value of $201,152.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,766.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates in two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2,123,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

